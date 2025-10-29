KBC 17: Diljit Dosanjh In Trouble For Touching Big B's Feet; Khalistani Outfit Threatens Singer

Sikhs for Justice has threatened to cancel Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Australia due to his gesture towards Amitabh Bachchan, which they claim dishonours victims of the 1984 Sikh genocide. The situation has sparked widespread debate on cultural sensitivity.



The banned Khalistani group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has issued a threat to cancel Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Australia on November 1. This comes after the Punjabi singer-actor was seen touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet, an act the group claims dishonours the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani terrorist, leads SFJ. He stated that by showing respect to Bachchan, Dosanjh has offended every victim of the 1984 Sikh genocide. Pannun said, "By touching the feet of Amitabh Bachchan, the man whose words fuelled the 1984 genocide, Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of the 1984 Sikh genocide."

Concert Threatened Amidst Controversy

During his appearance on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17', Dosanjh touched Bachchan's feet upon arriving on set. The Bollywood legend responded with a hug and called him "Punjab de puttar," meaning "son of Punjab." This gesture received applause from the audience and went viral online.

Pannun further expressed that this act is not just ignorance but a betrayal. He remarked that no Sikh with a conscience should perform or celebrate on November 1, which is observed as a Day of Remembrance for those who suffered during the riots.

Call for Boycott

In addition to threatening Dosanjh's concert, SFJ urged Jathedar Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, to summon Dosanjh. They want him to explain his actions in light of the 2010 takht decree that recognises November 1984 as "Sikh Genocide Month."

The group also appealed to all Sikh institutions and artists to boycott events or collaborations with individuals linked to what they call propaganda or whitewashing of the riots. These riots followed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards.

Historic Achievement in Australia

Meanwhile, Dosanjh is currently in Australia for his Aura Tour. He made history by becoming the first Indian artist to completely sell out a stadium show in Sydney. Tickets were sold out quickly, with some priced as high as $800 each and attracting an audience of 30,000 fans.

The incident has sparked significant debate within communities about cultural gestures and their implications. As discussions continue, many await further developments regarding Dosanjh's upcoming concert and any potential actions by Sikh authorities.