KBC 17 Episode: "If I Win Big on KBC, I’ll Buy a Car for Kiara Advani," Says Contestant in Heartwarming Wish

Kiara Advani's charm has a way of inspiring some truly heartwarming fan moments. A recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati was no exception. When Amitabh Bachchan asked a contestant what he would do if he won big, the die-hard Kiara fan had an answer ready-buy a luxurious car and have Kiara as his passenger in it for life! He even sweetly added that he wouldn't mind being her lifetime driver.

The audience broke into smiles, and even Big B was amused by the adorable confession. Moments like these are proof of how Kiara's mix of beauty, talent, and grounded nature has made her one of the most adored stars in the country.

On the work front, Kiara is creating massive buzz with WAR 2, where she's impressed in every frame-from her glamorous first-ever bikini appearance to her fierce action sequences. Next, she will be seen opposite Yash in the much-anticipated pan-India action entertainer Toxic.