KBC 17 First Crorepati: Who Is Kashish Singhal? Will She Win Kaun Banega Crorepati Rs 1 Crore?

KBC 17 First Crorepati: Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has grabbed several eyeballs in the first week itself, earning appreciation from all corners. Amitabh Bachchan is back on the small screen with a bang. The new season of KBC launched on August 11, coinciding with the Independence Day 2025 celebrations. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the show ever since the first promo was unveiled.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN KBC 17 TODAY EPISODE FASTEST FINGER FIRST ROUND?

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17 promises to take the audience on a fun-filled ride, where they not only gain knowledge but also develop their personality. The contestants have left no stone unturned to grace the hot seat and earn big moolah in KBC 2025.

"Sony Entertainment Television is placing its bet on KBC 2025 to increase its viewership in weekday primetime. The show has returned with a new season with ad rates being sold at a premium. While other channels have fiction shows, Sony TV has placed a reality show at 9pm. Zee TV is the only channel which has launched a non-fiction show at 9:30pm to spice up its ratings," a reliable industry source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

The new episode will feature Kashish Singhal, who is a rollover contestant.

WHO IS KASHISH SINGHAL? WILL SHE WIN KBC 17 RS 1 CRORE QUESTION

The official Instagram handle of Sony TV released a promo where Amitabh Bachchan can be seen praising Kashish Singhal for winning Rs 50 lakh. It's time to send congratulatory messages to her as the Delhi-based girl became the first contestant to attempt the Rs 1 crore Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 question.

If Kashish answers the KBC Rs 1 crore question correctly, she will become the first crorepati of the season.

Kashish, who impressed the studio audience with her knowledge, expressed her joy when she won Rs 50 lakh. She told her father, "Hamare upar jitna bhi karza tha, woh sab utar chuka hai ab.

Senior Bachchan smiled as he was touched by her determination and intelligence. "Where there is knowledge, there is determination. You are the perfect example of the same," the Bollywood megastar said.

KBC 17 Rs 1 crore episode will air on Sony Entertainment Television on August 14, 2025. The show is also available for streaming on SonyLIV.