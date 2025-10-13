KBC 17: Who Is Ishit Bhatt? 10-Yr-Old Who Told Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Rules Sikhane Mat Baithna’

Who Is Ishit Bhatt: A young contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 has recently caught everyone's attention, but not for the usual reasons. There was a time when kids appearing on the show were admired for their good manners and impressive knowledge, but things seem to have taken a different turn this season. A recent episode featuring a child contestant, Ishit Bhatt, has gone viral, not because of his winnings (he didn't take home any prize money), but because of the confidence, or rather, overconfidence, he displayed on stage. The clip has sparked debate online, with many viewers commenting, "We're raising kids who are confident, but not humble." Let's take a closer look at who Ishit Bhatt is and why he's making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

KBC 17:Who Is Ishit Bhatt?

Ishit Bhatt was a 5th standard student from Gandhinagar, Gujarat. He bagged the attention as he appeared in Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 7's recent episode. His behavior on the hot seat was perceived as rude and disrespectful by the audience. Ishit, who was just 10 years old, got attention as he said to the host Amitabh Bachchan, "Mere ko rules pata hai isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna (I already know the rules, so don't start explaining them to me now)." He then started answering the question even before the options were presented to him.

He then continued saying in the first few questions, "Option ke bina bol raha hu, lock kro (I'm answering without options, lock it)." He then said to Amitabh in next question, "Sir ye v koi puchne ka sawal hai..."

However, in the 5th question, Ishit had to ask for the options as the host Amitabh asked, "What is the name of the first kanda of the Valmiki Ramayana?" He said to the host, "Are option dalo (Come on, give the options)." As the options were presented, Ishit locked Ayodhya Kand. Even after Amitabh asked to rethink, he replied, "Sir, ek kya usme 4 lock laga do." Well, this overconfidence left him with no winning amount. Ayodhya Kand was the wrong answer, and the correct one was Baal Kand.

After watching Ishit, a user took to X to claim, "This kid on Kaun Banega Crorepati Ishit Bhatt, showed to the world why overconfidence, rudeness and being co**ky will ultimately lead to your downfall." Another called out the kid, saying, "10 years old Ishit Bhatt KBC यह बच्चा Humble नही🚫 बहुत बदतमीज and Overconfidence है." Another labeled him, "10 years old Ishit Bhatt KBC "This is an example of overconfidence."