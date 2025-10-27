Keep Going And Stay Consistent: Abhishek Kumaarr On Finding Opportunities

Abhishek Kumaarr, who is known for his impactful roles in TV shows like Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein and Kumkum Bhagya and is currently busy shooting for a web show, which is an adaptation of the 1991 thriller 100 Days, believes it's important to stay consistent.

He said, "The only way to find the right opportunity is to keep going and stay consistent. Discipline is very important. I believe the right opportunity will come if I stay consistent with my parameters and benchmarks. In this industry, there is no shortcut to success-you just have to keep working hard."

He believes hard work can turn the tables. He said, "If you are determined and motivated, luck eventually comes on your side. Luck is never random; it's something that aligns itself with perseverance and focus. When you keep putting your heart and energy into your craft, opportunities naturally start finding their way to you."

As an artist, work keeps him busy all the time, but he makes sure to keep his professional and personal life separate from each other. He said, "I keep work and personal life separate. When I'm on set, my focus is solely on the work-on action and cut-and nothing else. When I'm off set, I make sure to enjoy life and not overthink. These breaks are very important for my mind and overall well-being."

Abhishek further shared that his ambition has become very clear with time. He said, "My main goal is to work on good scripts. I don't focus on results; I focus on enjoying the process. My ambition is to consistently improve my skills and maintain consistency in my work. I believe when you truly enjoy what you do, success becomes a by-product."

"I don't want to rush through projects just for visibility-I want to be part of stories that make a difference, that stay with people long after they've watched them. Every role teaches me something new, and that learning is what keeps me grounded and motivated. At this stage in my career, growth matters more to me than anything else. I want to look back and feel proud that I gave my best, no matter the outcome," he concluded.