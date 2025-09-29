“Khushi Reflects Who I Am In Real Life,” Says Divya Patil On Star Plus’ New Show ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi’ Show

Star Plus is set to launch its much-awaited new show 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi', featuring Manjeet Makkar as Krishna and Divya Patil as Khushi. The narrative revolves around the intriguing concept of a contract marriage that brings two contrasting individuals together. Khushi, as istriwali who irons clothes for her living' who has taken complete responsibility for her family, stands as a pillar of strength and resilience. On the other hand, Krishna is introduced as a conman, street-smart and clever, with his own unique way of navigating life.

Divya Patil, who essays the role of Khushi, shared her excitement about being a part of the show. She said, "I feel truly blessed to be a part of a Star Plus show and to play the lead role of Khushi. It's a big opportunity for me, and I'm both excited and a little nervous because the character is very challenging. Signing this show during Ganpati felt even more special. It started on such a positive note, and my family and I are very happy about it."

Speaking further about her role, she added, "When I first heard the script, I was drawn to the depth of the character and the story. Khushi is a strong, fearless, and hardworking girl who knows how to stand up for her family, fight through challenges, and care deeply for her loved ones. She is smart, emotional, and resilient, a true fighter. I personally connect with her because, just like Khushi, I share a very close bond with my father and always put family first. In many ways, Khushi reflects who I am in real life, which makes playing her even more special."

Audiences can look forward to witnessing this powerful story of love, struggle, and resilience. Don't miss Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, starting from 7th October at 8 PM, only on Star Plus.