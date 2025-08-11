Krishna Shroff Becomes 'Chhori Number 1' As She Completes Her Agni Pariksha in 46 Seconds Only; Watch Video

One week in into her reality show Chhroiyan Chali Gaon, and Krishna Shroff is already a changed chhori. She even went on to say so in the latest episode of the show, which saw the girls undergo an 'Agni Pariksha' task where they have to complete an obstacle course, but with twists. The girls had to meet villagers, talk to them about problems. The girls faced a reality check, after finding out the problems that the villagers had to deal with, on a regular basis, which left them shook and humbled.

Krishna met up with villagers Santosh and Seema, who have to deal with a flooding lake every time it rained in Bamuliya. And despite the difficulties, he and his wife would go to work in knee-deep waters to earn their livelihood. Krishna chose to battle the problem of flooding, and not only did she complete the obstacle course within 46 seconds, but also won the 'Chhori Number 1' title. And while the triumph of securing her place at the top was a perk, the bigger triumph for Krishna came in the form of self realisation where she stated, "The Krishna who I was when I began this journey, she will be very different at the end. And I think all of us will leave from here as just better individuals and better people."

The task required the girls to pick a problem of the villagers that they wanted to sacrifice, clear the obstacle course, and on completion, burn an effigy, thus sacrificing their problems, as per a custom in Bamuliya. Krishna's stint in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon has been equal parts about rediscovering herself, but also about setting examples for the villagers. While she is emerging to be one of the strongest contestants on the show, she is also immensely well-liked by the villagers. She has already won the heart of villagers with her pure nature and innocence, along with viewers of the show who have been following her journey on social media. Krishna clearly is already a fan favourite with netizens rooting for her to win the show.