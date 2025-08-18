Kritika Malik or Payal Malik - Who Among Armaan Malik's Wives Is Expecting A Baby? Here's The Truth

YouTuber Armaan Malik announces that his first wife, Payal, is expecting another child, generating excitement on social media. This news comes amid legal troubles regarding their unique family dynamic.



Armaan Malik, a well-known YouTuber, has gained attention for his unique family setup. He lives with two wives and four sons. His first marriage to Payal Malik occurred in 2011, resulting in three sons. In 2018, he married Kritika, Payal's best friend, without ending his first marriage. Together, they have a son named Zaid. Their fame skyrocketed after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT 3 in 2024.

Recently, Armaan Malik shared thrilling news with his followers through a vlog. He announced that his first wife, Payal, is expecting another child. In the video, Armaan stated, "Payal ki na ek baby tube hai, ek….aur Payal pregnant hai." The excitement was evident as Kritika appeared thrilled in the next scene. Payal then expressed her joy by saying, "15 saal baad main pregnant huyi hoon."

Social Media Buzz

The trio also took to Instagram to share their happiness. They posted a joint photo where Kritika and Payal posed together. The caption read 'Ghar Mai khushiyaan aane vale hai,’ with Kritika holding a pregnancy kit while Payal stood beside her. This post sparked confusion among netizens about who was actually pregnant.

Comments flooded in with questions like 'Congrats pr kon hai pregnant’ and 'Who is pregnant?’ as followers tried to figure out the mystery behind the announcement.

Legal Troubles

Interestingly, this joyful news follows legal issues for Armaan and his wives. A Patiala district court recently summoned them after Davinder Rajput filed a petition against Armaan Malik. The petition accused him of violating the Hindu Marriage Act by allegedly having four wives instead of two.

Their appearance on national television drew criticism for promoting polygamy. Despite this backlash, their popularity continues to grow as they share their lives online.

The family's journey has been full of ups and downs but remains captivating for their audience. As they navigate personal milestones and public scrutiny, their story unfolds both on-screen and off-screen.