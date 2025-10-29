Krystle D'Souza-Gulaam Gouse Deewani Break Up Rumors: Couple Unfollow Each Other On Insta; Split CONFIRMED?

Krystle D'Souza-Gulaam Gouse Deewani Break Up: While the showbiz world is buzzing with Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij's divorce rumors, another heartbreak has shaken fans - this time, it's actress Krystle D'Souza's alleged breakup making headlines. Rumours are rife, the Ek Hazaaron Mei Meri Behna Hai actress has allegedly parted ways with her rumoured restaurateur boyfriend Gulaam Gouse Deewani. The couple, who would take over the internet with their photos and videos together, have reportedly called it quits, leaving fans heartbroken.

Krystle D'Souze & Gulaam Gouse Deewani Part Ways After 3 Years Of Dating

Actress Krystle D'Souza, who has always been admired for her charm and grace, has now found herself at the center of breakup speculation that has left her fans heartbroken. According to TOI, Krystle and her rumoured beau Gulaam Gouse Deewani have allegedly broken up after three years of dating.

Reportedly, the breakup happened "discreetly" almost a month ago. "They have parted ways. Krystle has always maintained a low profile about her personal life and would not want to discuss the break-up, which happened almost a month ago," an insider informed the daily.

Even though the former rumoured lovebirds would be frequently spotted together, the two had never confirmed or denied their relationship publicly.

For those unversed, Krystle was linked with Gulaam years after her rumoured break-up with her EHMMBH co-star Karan Tacker.

Krystle D'Souza-Gulaam Gouse Deewani Break Up Rumors: Alleged Ex-Couple Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

According to the same report, Krystle D'Souza and Gulaam Gouse Deewani have also unfollowed each other on Instagram, adding fuel to the split buzz. When the actress was asked about the breakup reports, she refused to comment on the same and maintained a "no comment" stance.

When Krystle D'Souza Opened Up On Her Link-Up With Gulaam

Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, Krystle had hinted at her relationship with Gulaam and refused to put a label on it. She was quoted as saying, "Anybody who has two senses, brain cells can figure it out. I don't think I would like to label any relationship until I have a ring on my finger. And not the one that I bought for myself (laughs)."