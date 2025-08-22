Kumkum Bhagya Last Episode Date: THIS Lead Actor’s EXIT Confirmed Before Show’s END; Check Off-Air Reason

Kumkum Bhagya Last Episode Date: Since its launch in 2014, Kumkum Bhagya has stood out as one of Zee TV's most popular serials, continuing to entertain audiences even after a decade. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show quickly made its way into Indian homes and became a daily television staple.

Over the years, Kumkum Bhagya has managed to stay fresh by introducing new characters and engaging plotlines, while still holding on to the essence that made it a fan favorite. Even after so many years, the show continues to prove why it is one of the longest-running and most loved Hindi TV shows.

AKSHAY BINDRA CONFIRMED TO EXIT KUMKUM BHAGYA

Earlier this year, Kumkum Bhagya witnessed another generation leap after which Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra entered the hugely popular show as the new protagonists. Sunce then, the show has been making headlines for different reasons.

While the makers thought that the leap will boost the ratings, nothing like that happened. A few weeks back, Namik Paul entered as the new hero opposite Prarthana (Pranali Rathod). Interestingly, his entry and the change in the storyline resulted in a hike in the ratings and left viewers elated.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the channel has reportedly decided to end Kumkum Bhagya after a long run of over 10 years. While the development has left the loyal fans disappointed, the team has planned many twists to end the show on a high note. Amid all this, the latest update suggests that lead star Akshay Bindra is bidding adieu to the show weeks before the show's end.

Revealing the same Gossips TV revealed that Akshay's character is ending as Zaveris won't remain a pat of Kumkum Bhagya till the end. Take a look at the viral tweet below.

KUMKUM BHAGYA LAST EPISODE DATE: WHEN WILL ZEE TV SHOW END?

The tweet also revealed that Kumkum Bhagya is coming to an end on September 7 and the cast is set to wrap-up the shoot in the coming days.

However, an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.