Kumkum Bhagya Last Episode Release Date: Here's When Will Ekta Kapoor Serial Officially End

Kumkum Bhagya Last Episode Release Date: That's the question on every fan's mind ever since reports surfaced about the beloved daily soap possibly going off-air. After years of ruling the TRP charts, Kumkum Bhagya is reportedly facing a significant dip in viewership. While no official confirmation has been made, sources suggest that the makers are considering pulling the plug on the long-running series. For many, this marks the end of an era. The show not only entertained millions but also launched the careers of many stars, one of them being Mrunal Thakur, who recently appeared in Son of Sardaar 2. Mrunal's journey in the entertainment world began with Kumkum Bhagya, making this news all the more bittersweet for her fans and loyal viewers of the show.

Kumkum Bhagya Last Episode Release Date

As per India TV's report, the last episode of Kumkum Bhagya will be aired on September 7, 2025.

Will Kumkum Bhagya Go off Air?

As per the reports, Ekta Kapoor has been given two option. She can either decide to take the show off air, or she can opt to shift the show to 7 o'clock timing.

As per the reports, the producer has decided to take down the show. The reason for taking the show off-air is quoted as its bad TRP. The TRP of Kumkum Bhagya has fallen hugely in the last three seasons.

Fans Left Heartbroken As Kumkum Bhagya Goes Off Air

As ZeeTV announced Kumkum Bhagya taking off air, a user took to X to write, "@ZeeTV please don't off air kumkum bhagya i beg you🙏🙏 @BTL_Balaji." Another wrote, "Please sir. I beg of you..moka dedo please. 🥺🥺🥺🥺."

A source close to IWMBuzz said, "Kumkum Bhagya, which presently has Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra as the fourth-generation leads, will soon go off air. The decision has been made to end the long-running show due to a drop in TRPs."

Kumkum Bhagya will be taken off air after 11 years and more than 3000+ episodes. Will there be a spinoff of Kumkum Bhagya in the future? Let us further wait for the future to know.