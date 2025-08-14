Kunal Jaisingh Writes A Poetry, Urges For Review Of Supreme Court’s Directive On Stray Dogs

Actor Kunal Jaisingh, wrote a heartfelt poetry urging a review and modification of the recent Supreme Court directive ordering removal of street dogs from the Delhi NCR region. The actor who was last seen in television show 'Durga Aur Charu' putting his creative efforts to request to dissolve the order to round up all stray dogs and move them to shelter homes has recieved a lot of appreciation.

Kunal's poem named "The Great Cleanup", reads, "Eight weeks! The clock now sternly ticks,

For every stray to vanish quick.

A grand crusade, a legal feat-

To sweep the paws from every street.

No word of drains that choke and weep,

Of garbage mounds ten stories deep,

Of alleys humming with decay-

Those scents are "heritage," they say.

The roads still sprout their cratered blooms,

Mosquitoes hold their nightly rooms,

Civic pride wears a tattered gown,

But ah, the dogs must be brought down.

Sterilise? Vaccinate? Too slow.

That's work for saints-we'd rather show

That swift removals make for cheer,

While filth grows bolder year by year.

It's easy to chain a gentle friend,

Much harder for the will to bend

Against the piles that shame our name-

So dogs will go, and trash will reign."

Kunal Jaisingh as an actor has earned immense popularity after featuring in shows like Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Ishqbaaaz, and its spin-off series, Dil Boley Oberoi. He also appeared in Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho, Pavitra Bhagya, Doli Armaano Ki, The Buddy Project among others.

On Monday, the supreme court directed all the strays to be removed and put in shelters by the Delhi government and civic bodies of Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan noted that there was an "extremely grim" situation due to stray dog bites resulting in rabies, particularly among children.

The court has directed Delhi authorities to start with creating shelters for around 5,000 canines within six to eight weeks.