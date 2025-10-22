Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Bill Gates Set To Appear In Smriti Irani’s Hit Show - Reports

Bill Gates is joining the cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 to promote maternal and newborn health. His video call with Smriti Irani's character will span three episodes, highlighting the importance of health awareness through storytelling.

Fans of the popular Indian television series, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, are in for a surprise. The show, which airs on Star Plus and streams on JioHotstar, recently featured cameo appearances by Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar. They reprised their roles as Parvati and Om from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Now, another notable personality is expected to join the cast.

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, is likely to make a special appearance in the show. According to an ETimes report, Gates will participate in a video call with Smriti Irani's character, Tulsi. This interaction will span approximately three episodes. The storyline aims to raise awareness about maternal and newborn health.

Bill Gates' Involvement

The collaboration with Bill Gates came naturally due to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's focus on health issues. A source from the show mentioned that Smriti Irani wanted to use this platform to promote health and social awareness through storytelling. This aligns with the foundation's mission of improving health globally.

Smriti Irani recently discussed how Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 addresses body image issues faced by women in India. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, she highlighted the importance of tackling challenges like ageing and body shaming. She believes these are fundamental issues that women encounter daily.

Addressing Social Issues

The actress emphasised that addressing these topics was crucial for her as someone involved in the creative industry. She noted that while Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 focuses on women's issues, it also touches upon challenges faced by men. The show's narrative aims to create a broader understanding of societal pressures.

Created by Ektaa Kapoor, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 returned to television after a 25-year hiatus. It airs at 10:30 pm on Star Plus and has been well-received by audiences who appreciate its blend of entertainment and social commentary.

The inclusion of Bill Gates in the storyline adds an interesting dimension to the show. His participation underscores the importance of using popular media platforms to address critical health issues affecting society today.