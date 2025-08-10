Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 TWIST: Rohit Suchanti's Co-star Is NEW Entry, To Play Tulsi's....

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 twist: Smriti Irani's comeback to Indian television has worked wonders for Star Plus. The channel has seen a growth in numbers courtesy of the new season of Kyunki Saas.

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for drama-packed episodes in the upcoming storyline of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2. The show will soon witness a massive twist, leaving the audience shocked.

"Kyunki Saas season 2 is the biggest launch of the year with a TVR of 2.5. It has performed better than Mannat (Colors TV) and Tum Se Tum Tak (ZEE TV). It is the biggest launch on Hindi television across all the GECs since October 2020. Star Plus team is elated with the success of the show. If the ratings touch the 3 TVR mark, the deals will be negotiated and the ad spots for the show will be increased. The brands are already paying a premium for the show," a source told Filmibeat.

It has been confirmed that the makers have finalised the actor, who would be paired opposite Shruti Sharma aka Paridhi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The handsome hunk will play the role of Tulsi Virani's son-in-law. We are talking about Nirvan Anand.

The actor, who has worked in shows like Parineeti and Bhagyalakshmi, is the latest addition to the star cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. He will play an integral role in the serial as his entry will shape the storyline and affect the equation between Tulsi and Paridhi.

Guess what? Nirvan's character Ajay and Paridhi will have a marrige filled with ups and downs. In a huge development, the duo will get hitched despite opposition from the Virani family members. Paridhi's life will change following the marriage as Ajay's family is orthodox. However, he will continue to support her.