Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Cast: What Role Is Barkha Bisht Playing In Smriti Irani's Show?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Barkha Bisht: The storm is coming in Shantiniketan. Tulsi and Mihir's lives are about to change as the third wheel in their relationship has entered the show. Fans have not been able to stop themselves from discussing the entry of a new character ever since Star Plus released a new promo.

Barkha Bisht, known for her work in TV shows and films, is all set to create ripples in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2. The talented actress will play a pivotal role in the serial, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Last month, Filmibeat exclusively reported about Barkha Singh playing a grey-shaded character in KSBKBT season 2.

"Details about Barkha Bisht's character have been kept under wraps; however, she will play a major role in the storyline. She will play Mihir's lover, bringing a potential change in the plot. Is she the villain of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2? Yes, she will later have a change of character, showing grey shades," a source told Filmibeat.

As Star Plus unveiled a promo featuring Smriti Irani and Barkha Bisht, the viewers wondered if the latter's character would wreak havoc in Tulsi's life. Payal (Jaya Bhattacharya) and Mandira (Mandira Bedi/Archint Kaur) acted as villains in Tulsi's happy relationship, trying to snatch Mihir from her. However, Tulsi continued to stay strong and even loved Mandira's son as her own.