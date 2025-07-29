Who's Playing What In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma Play Main Leads

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 new cast name: What a blockbuster first episode! Ekta Kapoor and Star Plus re-introduced Mihir and Tulsi back on the small screen with the second season ofKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The first episode went on air on Tuesday (July 29), generating a massive response from the audience.

An industry source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor, "Star Plus and Ekta Kapoor have pinned their hopes high on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2. The channel and the production house are confident about the show striking a chord with the audience once again. Although the time has changed, the buzz surrounding KSBKBT 2 has proved that the show still enjoys significant popularity among the masses."

WHO'S PLAYING WHAT IN KYUNKI SAAS BHI KABHI BAHU THI SEASON 2 (2025)?

Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay taking the charge for the show once again. Tulsi Maiya is back on the small screen, and this time, she will have a new avatar. Smriti, who is now a full-time politician, is reprising her role of Tulsi Virani.

The actress is taking home a hefty amount for playing the lead role in the serial.

"Smriti Irani is charging Rs 10-12 lakh per day for her stint in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2. Star Plus has offered a collective deal to the advertisers, where it is selling spots for both OTT and television. The network has introduced a special way to attract the advertisers by giving them the best deal possible. For the first time ever, ad spots have been sold combined for TV and OTT. The show will also be available on JioHotstar, making it accessible to a wider audience who are not consuming content on television," another source said when asked about Smriti Irani's fees per episode.

