Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Cast: Who Is Tanisha Mehta (Vrinda)? Meet Tulsi's New BAHU RANI

Photo Credit: Star Plus PR Image and Tanisha Mehta's Instagram

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Vrinda: Who is Vrinda? Is the new lead of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2? Will she get married to Mihir-Tulsi's son Angad Virani in the serial? Will she prove Angad's innocence in the hit-and-run case? Who is the new cast member of KSBKBT season 2? These are the questions on everyone's minds.

Vrinda's entry in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has become the talk of the town. We earlier reported about her playing the main female lead in the show. While Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay will continue to be the focal points of KSBKBT 2, Rohit Suchanti and Tanisha Mehta will take over the charge from the day in the upcoming days after their on-screen characters get married.

"Kyunki Saas season 2 is the biggest launch of the year with a TVR of 2.5. It has performed better than Mannat (Colors TV) and Tum Se Tum Tak (ZEE TV). It is the biggest launch on Hindi television across all the GECs since October 2020. Star Plus team is elated with the success of the show. If the ratings touch the 3 TVR mark, the deals will be negotiated and the ad spots for the show will be increased. The brands are already paying a premium for the show," a source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

WHO IS TANISHA MEHTA (VRINDA)? TULSI (SMRITI IRANI) NEW BAHU IS HERE

Wondering who is playing the role of Vrinda in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Meet Tanisha Mehta, the newest addition to the cast of Kyunki season on Star Plus. The actress plays a Marathi mulgi in the serial, who will get later have a meaty track in Ekta Kapoor's hit show.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Tanisha wrote, "Thank you for showering so much love to Vrinda Gokhale. Keep watching Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.0 on Star Plus at 10:30pm." She expressed her gratitude towards the audience for accepting her Vrinda and showering her with love.