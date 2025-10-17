Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Did You Know? Smriti Irani’s Political Journey Began Back In 2003

Smriti Irani is one of India's most celebrated actresses-turned-politicians, who won the hearts of the nation with her phenomenal acting. She became a household name playing Tulsi in one of television's biggest shows, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. With her remarkable talent and screen presence, she has inspired countless women across the country. Today, Smriti Irani is not only recognized as a leading actress but also as a prominent politician, actively contributing to public life and making a mark in both fields. But did you know? Smriti Irani's political journey began back in 2003!

In a recent interview, Smriti spoke about how her political journey began and how he wanted to bring change with her new policy, saying, "Meri sangathan ki yatra saal 2003 mein shuru hui, Yuva Morcha se, Maharashtra se. Mera pehla political responsibility thi, zimmedari thi aur tab main mehaz kya Pachis saal ki rahi hongi. Main policy banana chahati thi, main usse pehle desh mein WHO ki goodwill ambassador 2 saal rahi. Maine us waqt jo bimaru Raajya kaha jata tha un sabhi Rajyon ka daura kiya, maine dekha, mahila aur bachchon ki swasthya ki kya kya chunautiyan thi hamare desh mein aur main us waqt NGO sector mein civil society mein jahan koi meri paycheck aati thi toh kisi gaon mein paani ki vyavastha karna, kisi garib bache ki shiksha ki vyavastha karna."

She further added how Gopinath Munde's words helped her, saying, "'Beta samaj sewa samaj sewa tak simit rehti hai, agar amolchul parivartan lana hai, mulbhoot swabhav badalna hai, toh electoral politics karke policy banana sikho, wo vyavastha banana sikho jo sthaee ho kam se kam, aur nagrik ko, satak ko seva de sake.'"

With a successful political career, Smriti Irani has recently returned to television with the new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show is performing exceptionally well, and fans are thrilled to see her play the iconic role of Tulsi. It's a delightful treat for her followers who have been eagerly waiting to watch Smriti light up the screen once again.