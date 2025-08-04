Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Hiten Tejwani-Gauri Pradhan Leaving KSBKBT 2 Permanently? Here’s A GOOD NEWS

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Update: Amid a huge buzz and high expectations, the reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi premiered on Star Plus last week and opened to a largely positive responses. Produced by Ekta Kapoor once again, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 marks the return of Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi and Mihir respectively.

KYUNKI SAAS BHI KABHI BAHU THI 2 CAST: JUST A CAMEO OF HITEN & GAURI?

It's been a week already since the premiere of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and the episodes filled viewers with happiness and nostalgia. Besides Smriti and Amar, the initial episodes of KSBKBT 2 also witnessed the return of several actors who played iconic characters in the hit saas-bahu saga including Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Chaudhary, and Kamalika Guha.

Along with them, the makers introduced Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi as the new generation of the Virani family. While everyone was going well, the reports of Hiten and Gauri's exit left the fans of Karan-Nandini shocked. It is being said that Hiten, Gauri, and Ritu were roped in just for playing cameos in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Kabhi Thi 2.

While the development received an underwhelming response from fans, here comes a piece of good news for the well-wishers of Hiten, Gauri, and Shobha.

HITEN-GAURI & RITU RETURNING PERMANENTLY TO KYUNKI SAAS BHI KABHI BAHU THI 2

According to a Tellyexpress report, Hiten and Gauri are returning to the much-loved show permanently after fans' demand. Yes, you read that right! Along with them, Ritu Chaudhary aka Shobha too will be making a comeback. In the premiere episode, it was established that the trio is living abroad and are visiting Shanti Niketan to celebrate the wedding anniversary of Tulsi and Mihir.

As per the latest update, the makers are planning a big twist which results in Karan, Nandini, and Shobha's comeback to Shanti Niketan permanently. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

Keep watching this space for more updates!