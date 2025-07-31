Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Repeat Time: All About KSBKBT Family Tree- Tulsi, Mihir &....

Photo Credit: Star Plus Instagram Page

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 family tree: Our favourite Tulsi Virani is back on the small screen with a bang. Fans were eagerly waiting for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 ever since Star Plus released the first promo. On Tuesday (July 29), Smriti Irani aka Tulsi made a return to Indian television after 17 years in the fiction space.

Within a few hours of telecast, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi trended on social media, generating a massive response from the audience. Star Plus has pinned its hopes on KSBKBT season 2 to raise its viewership in the late night prime time slot.

While Anjali Awasthi, Jaadu Teri Nazar, Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shehad Shehad have witnessed a drop in their numbers, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have failed to cross the 3-TVR mark in the last one year.

Will Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi be the saviour for Star Plus and take it to new heights? Earlier this month, we shared an update about the channel bringing back the show.

KYUNKI SAAS BHI KABHI BAHU THI 2 REPEAT TIMINGS ON STAR PLUS- WHEN TO WATCH?

Wondering what are the repeat timings of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? The show starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay airs at 10:30pm slot on Star Plus. In case you missed the show at its original time slot, you can watch its repeat telecast. However, the timings might be odd.

Kyunki season 2 repeat telecast episode airs at 6:30am and 8:30am the next day on Star Plus. The timings are not expected to change.

Check out the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Family Tree below to know more about the characters.

KYUNKI SAAS BHI KABHI BAHU THI FAMILY TREE- WHO IS RELATED TO TULSI, MIHIR?

How are the characters related to Tulsi and Mihir? If you're wondering the same, we are here to provide you with the information related to the characters. Tulsi and Mihir are parents to Gautam, Shobha, Ansh and Harsh. Karan (Hiten Tejwani) is Mandira and Mihir's son, but Tulsi treated him like her own child.

Angad, Paridhi are the children of Tulsi's sister. Her sister asked Tulsi to take care of her kids following her death. She is their 'maasi' (maternal aunt).

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 airs everyday at 10:30pm on Star Plus.

Keep watching this space for more updates.