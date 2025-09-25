Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 | Smriti Irani Shares Huge OTT Milestone: Time Spent On Our Show Is 104 Min..

Smriti Irani, Union Minister and actress, known for her contributions to Indian Television, has made a roaring comeback after 25 years as India's beloved character - Tulsi. At a recent event, with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.0 in conversation as she spoke on many other relevant topics, Union Minister and actor Smriti Irani shared insights into what has contributed to the show's unexpected success in the digital landscape.

Reflecting on the series that first graced television screens 25 years ago, Irani remarked on the evolution of media and the audience's expectations. "When we began 25 years ago, there was no digital medium of communication or creative thought that came under the guise of a saas-bahu show. I was most intrigued to see if it would perform on OTT. I am grateful for the compliments for its television performance. We have a monthly viewership of nearly 5 crore, a daily viewership of about 1.5 crore, and a weekly viewership of around 2 to 2.5 crore."

Irani also made a striking milestone between audience engagement with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.0 and other digital dramas. "On OTT, the average time spent on similar shows is around 20 to 28 minutes individually, while on our show the time spent is 104 minutes a week. The fact that a concept steeped in old-school drama has found resonance on a platform mostly associated with youth is quite intriguing," she stated.

Importantly, Irani emphasized the show's innovation in adapting to modern issues. "We have included progressive concepts in this drama in 2025. We have fictionalised today's issues, like body shaming, ageing, and more, within the narrative. That makes it relatable for modern audiences," she noted, showcasing the show's commitment to evolving alongside societal changes.

The discussion around Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.0 serves as a reminder of the power of storytelling in reflecting on current societal concepts and norms, while also captivating a diverse audience across generations. As the series continues to thrive, it embodies the intersection of traditional themes and modern sensibilities, clarifying that engaging content transcends platforms and eras.