Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Star Lucky Mehta's Journey From Dreams To Spotlight, Credits THIS Top Actress

Actress Lucky Mehta whose currently seen as Suchitra (Suchu) in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.0, recently shared insights into her inspiring journey in the entertainment industry. Growing up in a family where acting was often discouraged, especially for girls, Lucky pursued her passion despite the odds. She moved to Mumbai in 2016 under the pretext of studying fashion at the Inter National Institute of Fashion Designing (INIFD), carrying a dream to establish herself as an actress. "By God's grace, I didn't have to struggle much; work started coming my way early," Lucky shares.

Her breakthrough came when she auditioned for an ad film under the guidance of Rupali Ganguly. This connection not only helped her secure work but also opened doors to significant opportunities, including a pivotal role in Hats Off Productions' show Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot. "I felt the pressure, but I worked extremely hard, and thankfully, I cracked it. That selection changed everything," she says.

Lucky credits her early success and continued growth to the mentorship and support of Rupali Ganguly who currently headlines the hit show Anupamaa, highlighting the importance of guidance, encouragement, and faith in her journey. "People usually say that in Mumbai, no one belongs to anyone. But I can say with conviction that if you work hard, stay humble, and keep faith, God sends His angels to guide you. For me, Rupali ma'am has been that angel in disguise, especially for my career," Lucky adds. With her dedication, talent, and humility, Lucky Mehta continues to shine as a rising star, leaving a mark on both television and film audiences.