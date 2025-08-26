Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Star Shagun Sharma Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With Devotion And Festive Joy

Shagun Sharma, currently seen playing the role of Pari in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is winning hearts with her versatile performances. Beyond her acting, the talented actress is also deeply connected to Indian traditions and festivals, and Ganesh Chaturthi holds a special place in her heart. For Shagun, the festival is not just about rituals, but also about positivity, family bonding, and spreading joy.

"Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that brings so much happiness into our lives," Shagun says. "For me and my family, it's about devotion, togetherness, and starting everything on an auspicious note with Bappa's blessings." Though she hasn't yet brought Ganpati home, she loves visiting the beautifully decorated pandals across Mumbai. "The energy in the city during this time is unmatched-the music, the decorations, and the smiles on everyone's faces make it truly special. Over the years, seeing the city come alive during Ganesh Chaturthi has been an amazing experience."

When it comes to festive delicacies, Shagun admits she can't resist modaks. "Modaks are my absolute weakness! I look forward to them every Ganesh Chaturthi. Puran poli and bhaji are also my favorites-it's truly a treat during the festival." She adds that the festive vibe transforms Mumbai completely. "The whole city feels so vibrant and full of life. You can feel the joy in every corner, from local neighborhoods to the grand pandals."

Shagun also emphasizes the importance of involving younger generations in these traditions. "When kids and youngsters take part-be it decorating, preparing sweets, or learning the stories behind the rituals-they naturally develop love and respect for our culture," she notes. She also believes in giving the festival a modern twist. "I would love to see eco-friendly celebrations become the norm-using sustainable idols and minimizing waste while still honoring Bappa with devotion."

Concluding with her heartfelt wish, Shagun says, "My only wish from Bappa is good health and happiness for my family, friends, and fans. Seeing everyone around me happy is the biggest blessing."