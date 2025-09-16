Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Star Shagun Sharma's Negative Character Is Proof Of Her Versatility

What is a good story without some negative elements? Television has evolved, and so has the content, but has the audience's judgement on a negative character evolved? No. Actors who portray negative characters receive a lot of negativity from the audience for being the baddie. Though it only proves that the actor is playing their character to perfection, is it fair to judge their real-life personality based on their reel avatar?

Actor Shagun Sharma is currently seen in the role of Pari in the second season of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Having spent years building a reputation as the quintessential positive face on screen, playing a negative role comes with its own challenges. Her character has shades of grey that are far from the roles audiences have long associated her with. But despite the risk of being judged, she has emerged as one of the strongest performers on the show.

Shagun has portrayed roles that are warm and relatable, the girl audiences rooted for, and the one who embodies kindness and resilience. It's true that these characters have created a bond of trust between her and the audience viewers, but blurring the lines between the actor and the role is not fair. Though for some it might come as a shock to see an actor like her playing a negative character, what's more difficult is when the viewers can't separate fiction from reality.

The mark of a good actor lies in their ability to convince the audience of their character's truth. By that measure, Shagun is excelling. In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, her performance is layered-her expressions carry a sharpness that wasn't part of her earlier characters, her dialogue delivery has an edge, and her presence brings a distinct tension to the screen. The fact that people are talking about her role, reacting strongly to it, and even expressing dislike for the character is in itself proof of how effectively she has inhabited it.

Television has a long history of typecasting actors-where someone who plays a villain is often judged harshly outside the screen. But Shagun's journey is a reminder that an actor's job is to explore the entire spectrum of human emotions. Just as she has convincingly played positive, inspiring women in the past, she is now equally convincing as a negative character. Both are facets of her talent, not her personality.

In fact, to see her in a negative role is an opportunity for the audience to witness her versatility. It is also a lesson in separating the artist from the art. If anything, Shagun's negative role only enhances respect for her skill, proving that she can step outside her comfort zone and still shine.