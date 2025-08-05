Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Amar Upadhyay Is Breaking Quintessential Male Lead Mould On TV- Here's HOW!

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 today episode: For decades, Indian television has had its fair share of stock male characters, emotionally distant husbands, angry fathers, stoic patriarchs, and men who rarely shed a tear. But Amar Upadhyay has been quietly and powerfully rewriting that narrative.

Amar Upadhay's career spans over three decades, where he has portrayed memorable characters that have challenged the status quo. The handsome actor has showcased his acting prowess, proving that masculinity on screen doesn't have to be toxic or dominating.

Here's how Amar Upadhyay has broken the mould and given us male leads who are secure, sensitive, and real:

In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, He Shows Vulnerability, Without Shame

In a recent episode, Mihir Virani (played by Amar) is seen breaking down after his son is arrested. But unlike the typical TV trope where the woman leans on the man's shoulder, here Mihir leans on Tulsi's. He weeps. He admits he's failed as a father. He's raw, vulnerable, and entirely human, a moment rarely shown from male characters on Indian TV.

A Supportive Husband, Not a Dominating Patriarch

From the early 2000s Kyunki era to now, Mihir has consistently been shown as someone who respects his wife's voice and opinions. Whether standing beside Tulsi during family conflicts or stepping back to let her lead, Amar's portrayal defies the "hero complex" usually given to male leads.

In Doree, A Single Father Educating His Daughter About Periods

In one of his most progressive roles, Amar Upadhyay plays a single father in Doree who openly talks to his daughter about menstruation. At a time when even female-led shows avoid the topic, this scene stood out for its honesty and sensitivity. Without being dramatic or preachy, Amar's portrayal helped normalize period education on mainstream television, setting a new standard for emotionally intelligent fatherhood.

Secure in His Masculinity, Always

Amar has never shied away from showing emotional depth or softness on screen, a rarity among male leads, especially in family dramas. Whether it's crying, being wrong, apologising, or taking the backseat in a story led by strong female characters. he's done it all with grace. Instead of demanding dominance, his characters reflect balance, a partner, not a protector; a father, not a dictator.

Legacy Beyond Just Stardom

From being the face of Kyunki to headlining shows like Molkki, Doree, and now Kyunki 2, Amar Upadhyay has shown growth not just as an actor but as a cultural figure. His characters have started conversations, about grief, equality, gender roles, and even menstrual health, all within the space of mainstream Indian TV.