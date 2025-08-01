Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Today Episode: Why Angad Got Arrested? Why Tulsi Slapped Him?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Today Episode Angad Arrested: Why Tulsi slapped her son Angad Virani (Rohit Suchanti)? This is the question on everyone's minds. Fans have stayed glued to their television screens, witnessing the drama in the first few episodes of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2.

Star Plus was confident that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 would grab eyeballs and strengthen its 10:30pm slot. It has performed better than Jhanak at the late night slot, earning an opening TRP of 2.5 on Tuesday (July 29), the day of launch.

An industry source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor, "Star Plus and Ekta Kapoor have pinned their hopes high on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2. The channel and the production house are confident about the show striking a chord with the audience once again. Although the time has changed, the buzz surrounding KSBKBT 2 has proved that the show still enjoys significant popularity among the masses."

Considering she is the face of the serial, Smriti Irani is being paid a premium amount for her stint in KSBKBT season 2.

"Smriti Irani is charging Rs 10-12 lakh per day for her stint in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2. Star Plus has offered a collective deal to the advertisers, where it is selling spots for both OTT and television. The network has introduced a special way to attract the advertisers by giving them the best deal possible. For the first time ever, ad spots have been sold combined for TV and OTT. The show will also be available on JioHotstar, making it accessible to a wider audience who are not consuming content on television," another source quipped when asked about Smriti Irani's fees per episode for Kyunki 2.

WHY TULSI SLAPPED ANGAD? WHY ANGAD WAS ARRESTED IN KYUNKI SAAS BHI KABHI BAHU THI 2?

Adding a massive twist in the tale, the makers showcased a hit-and-run trial case in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The policemen claimed that Angad Virani was involved in the case. In a fit of anger, Tulsi Maiyya (Smriti Irani) slapped her son, leaving everyone shocked.