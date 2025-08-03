Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Smriti Irani's Show Creates TRP Record In First Episode- EXCLUSIVE

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 TRP: History has been created once again. Remember the time when your mother told you, 'Kyunki Saas had the maximum TRPs of 23'? When Mihir's death track was played on TV, the ratings touched a peak of 23 on Star Plus. My mother was an avid viewer of the show, and I fondly remember watching KSBKBT with her when I was a kid. The popularity of the serial cannot be justified in words.

KYUNKI SAAS BHI KABHI BAHU THI 2 BEATS ANUPAMAA IN TRP RACE

As Star Plus and Ekta Kapoor joined hands to bring Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2, eyebrows were raised as people wondered if the show could adapt itself to current times. Television in India is shrinking, and it no longer gets the same ratings as before. OTT has grabbed eyeballs, taking a big chunk of viewership in tier 1 and tier 2 cities.

Star Plus was always confident that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 would be able to impress the audience and secure huge viewership at the 10:30pm slot.

An industry source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Star Plus and Ekta Kapoor have pinned their hopes high on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2. The channel and the production house are confident about the show striking a chord with the audience once again. Although the time has changed, the buzz surrounding KSBKBT 2 has proved that the show still enjoys significant popularity among the masses."

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has already done the unthinkable. It has pushed Anupamaa from the top spot in the TRP race. Rupali Ganguly's show has received less TVR than Smriti Irani's drama for the Tuesday (July 29) episode.

KYUNKI SAAS BHI KABHU THI 2 BECOMES NUMBER SHOW OF 2025

While Jhanak delivered a TRP of 1.5 at the same time, KSBKBT season 2 raked in a rating of 2.5 on its first day. This is the highest launch for any fiction show since October 2025. This is a huge feat in itself, as no show has earned a rating of over 2 in recent times for the opening episode.

"Kyunki Saas season 2 is the biggest launch of the year with a TVR of 2.5. It has performed better than Mannat (Colors TV) and Tum Se Tum Tak (ZEE TV). It is the biggest launch on Hindi television across all the GECs since October 2020. Star Plus team is elated with the success of the show. If the ratings touch the 3 TVR mark, the deals will be negotiated and the ad spots for the show will be increased. The brands are already paying a premium for the show," a source told Filmibeat.

Kyunki 2 stars Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma in lead roles.