Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Tulsi-Parvati's Private Shoot Sparks Buzz – What Are They Hiding?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Star Plus' iconic daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has once again taken over television screens with its all-new season. Filled with an engaging storyline and unexpected twists, the show has successfully rekindled its magic, keeping viewers hooked episode after episode.

While it has been creating waves since its return, the upcoming episode promises a major surprise, the iconic Parvati and Om from the beloved show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii are all set to join Tulsi in a moment that will leave audiences truly stunned. However, to maintain secrecy around the shoot, Tulsi and Parvati are filming in complete isolation to prevent any leaks.

An source close to production revealed, "The special shoot of the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Tulsi and Parvati had a very isolated and privacy shooting not to reveal anything from the sets. They had 100 people unit and after sometime only 50 people were allowed. This was all done to not get leak or reveal anything about the shoot."

This season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is more than just a continuation of a legacy, it is a heartfelt tribute to the values, emotions, and timeless storytelling that once made it a cultural phenomenon.

Watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on 18th -20th October at 10:30 PM only on Star Plus.