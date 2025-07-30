Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Twist: Who Are Paridhi, Angad? How Are They Related To Mihir-Tulsi?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 twist: Who is Angad Virani (Rohit Suchanti)? Who is Paridhi Virani (Shagun Sharma)? How are Angad and Paridhi related to Mihir and Tulsi? Are Angad and Paridhi the 'adopted children' of Tulsi Virani (Smriti Irani? These are a few questions on everyone's mind after watching the first episode of KSBKBT season 2.

ARE ANGAD-PARIDHI NOT THE REAL KIDS OF TULSI IN KYUNKI SAAS BHI KABHI BAHU THI 2?

Star Plus, which has seen a slump in the ratings of its top shows, is pinning hopes on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 to revive its fortune. Despite being number one, the channel is no longer dominating all the slots.

Jhanak has dipped, Advocate Anjali Awasthi has lost the mojo, while Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are struggling to cross the 2-TVR mark.

An industry source earlier told Filmibeat, "Star Plus and Ekta Kapoor have pinned their hopes high on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2. The channel and the production house are confident about the show striking a chord with the audience once again. Although the time has changed, the buzz surrounding KSBKBT 2 has proved that the show still enjoys significant popularity among the masses."

There is a strong buzz that Angad and Paridhi Virani are not the real kids of Tulsi Virani and Mihir Virani. This was confirmed in the first episode as Paridhi hinted at the same while talking to her brother Angad Virani.

Angad reminded Paridhi that Mihir loved her the most in the household. Guess what? Angad, Paridhi are the children of Tulsi's sister, who asked her to take care of them following her death.

ARE ANGAD-PARIDHI TULSI'S STEP KIDS IN KYUNKI SAAS BHI KABHI BAHU THI 2? FANS WONDER

Kyunki Season 2 received a mixed response from the audience as the first episode hit the airwaves. Fans shared their thoughts about the old and new generation cast on social media.

One user wrote, "Is that literally the whole cast? I have to say I am kinda disappointed this is supposed to be nostalgia ride don't really want to see new faces, I really wanted to see Ganga I know Karan and Nandini are back because of promos but Ganga and Damini were important figures too (sic)."

"They are trying too hard to establish that it's a remake of a famous show with the bgm and old character trademarks rather than focusing on the new story. Needs better cinematography and writing (sic)," another commented on Reddit.

They got rid of dhumtana and too many special effects, so that's a plus. I hated the 360-degree camera, it made me dizzy lol. Smriti and Amar fitted their roles like they never left. They still have same chemistry. Hetal is funny. Gayatri is jealous as her son didn't got any share which is weird and it is going to be the reason of conflict. The new kids are step kids? I believe they are of Mandira, KT or Gautam?. I think the girl is dating Payal's son (sic)," one fan said.

The makers have dropped a hint about Angad and Paridhi being the step kids of Tulsi Virani. If the latest buzz is to be believed, Tulsi Virani will face a massive issue with regards to parenting. Who is greater- the mother who gives birth or the mother who raises the children with full dedication?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 airs from Monday to Sunday at 10:30pm on Star Plus. The show is also available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Keep watching this space for more updates.