Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Twist: Wedding Bells Or Warning Bells? Big FIGHT Between Tulsi-Mihir

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Update: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, featuring Smriti Irani in the lead role, has been winning the hearts of viewers since its very first episode, becoming a household name in Indian television. With its gripping storyline, memorable characters, and emotional depth, the show has consistently kept audiences invested in the lives of the Virani family.

KYUNKI SAAS BHI KABHI KABHI THIS 2 NEW PROMO: TULSI VS MIHIR AMID PARI'S WEDDING

In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, the bond between Tulsi (Smriti Irani) and Mihir (Amar Upadhyay), the trials faced by their children, and the clash between ideals and reality have made this show more than just entertainment; it's a reflection of relationships that viewers connect with deeply.

In the recently released promo, wedding bells are set to ring as Mihir and Tulsi's daughter, Pari, prepares to step into a new chapter of her life. But this moment of change is clouded by tension rather than joy. A disagreement between Mihir and Tulsi rises to the surface, creating an uneasy atmosphere in the family.

In a charged moment, Mihir warns Tulsi that if anything goes wrong in Pari's marriage, she will be the one to bear the blame. The confrontation leaves the family in silence, and the audience with a pressing question: What will Tulsi do next?

WILL TULSI GO AGAINST MIHIR? WHAT WILL HAPPEN NEXT?

Tulsi has always been a woman who stands tall for truth and what is right, even when the odds are against her. Now, she faces the difficult task of protecting her daughter's happiness while navigating her strained equation with Mihir. Will Mihir ultimately stand by her side? And how will Tulsi make Pari understand her point of view without letting the situation spiral further?

Keep watching this space for more updates!