Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Cast: Sakshi Tanwar’s Entry As Parvati Comes With Hefty Paycheck!

Television icon Sakshi Tanwar is all set to reprise her legendary role as Parvati from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii but this time, in Ekta Kapoor's other cult classic, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. This unexpected crossover has sparked curiosity, especially around what prompted Parvati's entry into Tulsi's world. While the storyline is being kept tightly under wraps, sources have revealed one major detail, the staggering fee Sakshi is commanding for her special appearance.

According to a source close to the production, Sakshi Tanwar is charging a whopping ₹12 to ₹14 lakhs per episode for her cameo in Kyunki. "Ekta wanted someone who could create a nostalgic impact instantly, and Sakshi fit the bill perfectly. The producers were ready to meet her fee expectations because they know her presence will bring back a whole era of television for the audience," the source revealed.

Sakshi's appearance marks a rare on-screen collaboration with Smriti Irani's character Tulsi, something fans of early 2000s Indian television never expected to see. While the exact reason for Parvati's entry into the Kyunki universe is still being kept under wraps, early buzz suggests that it could be a pivotal moment in the show's plot reboot.

Tune in to Kyuki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi from 18th- 20th October at 10:30pm only on Star Plus!