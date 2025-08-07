‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Makes Phenomenal Comeback, Breaks Records Crossing 1.6 Billion Across TV

One of Indian television's most iconic shows, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, made its much-anticipated return with its second season on July 29 on Star Plus and the response has been nothing short of historic. In its launch week alone, the show clocked a staggering 1.659 billion minutes of watch time, reaffirming its enduring legacy in the Indian entertainment landscape.

The revival has not only tapped into deep nostalgia but also struck a chord with a new generation of viewers. In just the first four days, the show drew 31.1 million viewers on TV, while reaching millions more via streaming platforms. The launch episode alone attracted 15.4 million viewers on Star Plus, making it the highest-rated fiction premiere in recent memory. These numbers mark it as the biggest-ever GEC fiction launch across both television and digital streaming in India.

The show's massive return highlights the growing appetite for daily fiction content on streaming platforms, combining traditional TV viewing with the evolving digital habits of audiences. It reflects a significant shift in how Indian viewers consume long-form storytelling, bridging generational gaps through shared nostalgia and fresh, contemporary narratives.

"The return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has proven that great storytelling never loses its power. We approached this launch with a two-fold vision: to reignite the deep nostalgia associated with one of India's most iconic shows, while also crafting a contemporary storyline and viewing experience that resonates with today's audiences. The record-breaking numbers across Star Plus reaffirm our belief in the timeless appeal of compelling narratives. This launch is a cultural moment that bridges generations, and we are proud to have delivered it to millions of homes across platforms," said Sumanta Bose, Head of Cluster, Entertainment (Star Plus and Bharat, Bengali, Marathi and Gujarati), JioStar.

Online, the show sparked over 17,300 mentions with 86% positive sentiment, driven by emotional connections, fan anticipation, and star cast admiration. With this powerful new season, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has redefined appointment viewing in the digital age, reinforcing the strength of fiction content to unite, engage, and inspire across platforms.