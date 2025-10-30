Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Stellar Ratings Prompt Star Plus To Consider An Extension- Reveals Source

Star Plus, one of the leading channels in the entertainment industry, recently arrived with the new season of its iconic daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and it has once again captured viewers' attention. The show's dramatic twists and emotional turns have kept audiences hooked, eager to know what happens next in the Virani household. With its engaging storyline and nostalgic charm, the series has successfully reignited its legacy among loyal fans. However, recent rumors have sparked curiosity, suggesting that the show might soon go off air, leaving viewers wondering about its future.

However, a source close to the production has dismissed the rumors, revealing that the makers have no plans to end the show anytime soon. With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi continuing to maintain strong ratings and a deep emotional connection with viewers, buzz in the industry suggests that Star Plus is considering an extension of the show with a possible time leap. The source revealed, "With Strong Ratings, Channel Reportedly Considering an Extension for Kyunki," assuring fans that more drama lies ahead.

Industry sources also hint at a big twist ahead. With whispers of a possible extension, fans can expect unexpected turns, deeper emotions, and a powerful new chapter that promises to take the Virani family's saga to even greater heights.

