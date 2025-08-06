Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 Twist: Tulsi's Most EVIL Bahu To Return As New Villain? EXCLUSIVE

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 Twist: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, we are here to provide you a juicy gossip straight from the world of Indian television. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 launched last month with a bang, taking Star Plus to new heights. The gamble to bring back the show for a second season worked like a charm.

KYUNKI SAAS BHI KABHI BAHU THI 2 TRP HITS RECORDS

An industry source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Star Plus and Ekta Kapoor have pinned their hopes high on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2. The channel and the production house are confident about the show striking a chord with the audience once again. Although the time has changed, the buzz surrounding KSBKBT 2 has proved that the show still enjoys significant popularity among the masses."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 opened with a TVR of 2.5 on July 29, becoming the number one show across all the Hindi GECs.

"Kyunki Saas season 2 is the biggest launch of the year with a TVR of 2.5. It has performed better than Mannat (Colors TV) and Tum Se Tum Tak (ZEE TV). It is the biggest launch on Hindi television across all the GECs since October 2020. Star Plus team is elated with the success of the show. If the ratings touch the 3 TVR mark, the deals will be negotiated and the ad spots for the show will be increased. The brands are already paying a premium for the show," a source told Filmibeat.

WILL TRIPTI (SUVARNA JHA) RETURN TO KYUNKI SAAS BHI KABHI BAHU THI SEASON 2?

There has been a strong buzz that Suvarna Jha might reprise her role of Tripti Virani and torture the Virani household once again. Is there any truth to the rumour? Let's find out.

"Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi bahu Thi 2 has been doing great, churning out drama-packed episodes. The rumours of Tripti making a comeback to the show are absolutely false as the makers have not planned any tracks as such. Only a few previous generation actors including Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan will make a full-fledged comeback to the show. As Sahil and Ganga are not a part of the second season, there's no need to bring Tripti back," our source told Filmibeat.

Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay play the lead roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.