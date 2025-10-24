Laughter Chefs Season 3 Cast: Will Isha Malviya Join Laughter Chefs 3? Pati Patni Aur Panga Star To RETURN To.

There's a strong buzz in the industry that actress Isha Malviya might be a part of the upcoming Laughter Chef Season 3! According to a close source, the makers are in conversation with Isha to bring her on board for the new season.

The source shared, "Discussions are happening with Isha Malviya for Laughter Chef Season 3. The team believes her fun and vibrant personality will bring great energy to the show."

Isha, who is currently seen in Pati Patni Panga, has been winning hearts with her lively and cheerful performance. Her playful chemistry with the cast and her growing popularity have made her one of the most loved faces on television right now. Seeing her transition from drama to a comedy-based cooking show could be an interesting change for viewers.

Though nothing has been confirmed officially yet, the buzz is strong that Isha might soon enter the laughter-filled kitchen. If she joins, it will mark her return to reality TV after Bigg Boss 17, where fans loved her real and bold side.

As of now, fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement from the makers. But one thing is sure Isha Malviya's presence in Laughter Chef Season 3 will definitely add extra spice and laughter!