Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Returns On COLORS After Two Record-smashing Season

By
Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Returns On COLORS

India's most loved dinnertainment show, Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment, is back and this time it's bigger, crazier, and spicier than ever! After two record-breaking, laughter-filled seasons that turned the kitchen into fan's favourite comedy battleground, the cult hit is all set to return with Season 3!

A first-of-its-kind culinary comedy that became a fan phenomenon redefined entertainment with its mad mix of celebrities, chaos, and charm. Now, the show returns with a brand-new lineup of stars, more fun, more food, and even more fireworks!

From Bharti Singh's good news, to Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah's crazy chemistry and Aly Goni bringing his trademark mischief, this season promises non-stop laughter and surprises. And guess what? The OG Jannat Zubair is back too!

X