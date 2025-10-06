Laughter Queen Bharti Singh Expecting Baby No 2; Husband Harsh Limbachiyaa Embraces Baby Bump In Adorable PIC

Bharti Singh Pregnant Again: Laughter queen Bharti Singh is expecting again! The popular comedian took to Instagram to share the joyful news of her pregnancy. In the heartwarming photo, Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are seen posing against a scenic mountain backdrop, with Haarsh lovingly holding her baby bump. Sharing the moment with her fans, Bharti captioned the post: "We are pregnant again 😍🧿❤️🥳." The couple, already adored for their fun-loving bond, are now all set to embrace parenthood for the second time.

As the couple announced the big news on social media, their comment section flooded with congratulatory messages. Parth Samthaan wrote, "Congratulations 🔥." Niti Taylor commented, "Congratulations 🥳😍🧿." Parineeti Chopra commented too, "Congratsss my girllll 🥰🥰🥰." Shilpa Sirodkar wrote, "Many many congratulations my dearest Bharti and Harsh❤️❤️❤️." Others like Jannat Zubair, Vishal Pandey, Drashti Dhami, Divya Agarwal and others continued to send their heartfelt congratulations in the comment section.



Talking about allowing her son Gola to watch cartoons, Bharti recently said in an interview with TOI, "I know that all the mothers feel that if they show TV, the children will get spoiled. No, there are many things in it that the children get a chance to learn. For example, how to take care of their sister when the mother is not at home. So I give my child Golla time to watch all this and will continue to do so." She also talked about her favorite cartoon being Shinchan. Bharti said, "If I've ever been given the example of a naughty kid, it's always been Shinchan! He's mischievous but loveable. In Punjab, we even call him Shin-shan. I also have a little Shinchan at home- my son Golla! Whenever my mood is off, I just watch Shinchan with him, everything feels better (sic)."