Lucky Mehta Feels Grateful To Bag A Role In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Who Would Have Known I Would Be…

Actress Lucky Mehta, who essays a prominent role of Suchitra aka Suchu in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.0, recently shared her heartfelt thoughts about her journey on the show and her connection with the character.

Speaking about her craft, Lucky said, "Every character I've portrayed so far, I've approached with complete honesty and conviction. The intensity of my performances is shaped by the vision of the writers, directors, and creative team, and I try to bring that to life as per the demand of each scene. That's why I can't single out a particular moment, I simply give my all to every performance. Right now Suchu (Suchitra) is practical and deeply concerned for her loved ones, and that's what makes her stand out."

The actress also expressed her excitement about being part of a show she once admired as a child, "When I was in school, this show was on air, and I never imagined I'd one day be a part of it. Back then, I used to watch it with my family, so working with the same cast now feels surreal. The team has been so warm and welcoming, and it truly feels wonderful. I'm giving my best to the character, and I look forward to some exciting twists and turns ahead to play so I can continue to entertain the audience with my craft."

With her sincerity and dedication, Lucky Mehta is quickly becoming a standout in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.0, and audiences can expect more powerful moments from her character as the story unfolds.