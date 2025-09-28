Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi: Bollywood’s Jugaadu Heroes Who Resemble Krishna From Star Plus’ New Show

Star Plus is all set to launch its new show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, starring Divyaa Patil as Khushi and Manjeet Makkar as Krishna. While Khushi comes across as cheerful and extroverted, Krishna is defined by his jugaadu nature. To make ends meet, he takes on different avatars, at times a doctor, sometimes a policeman, even a watchman and now, surprisingly, a groom. This trait draws an interesting parallel with several iconic Bollywood characters known for their knack for jugaad. Here are three memorable examples.

1. Akshay Kumar in Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi

Akshay's character in the movie Mr and Mrs Khiladi is remembered for his quick wit and inventive ways of getting out of trouble. He always found a shortcut or trick to turn situations in his favor. Similarly, Krishna in Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi never shies away from bending the truth or changing his role as per convenience, using his resourcefulness as his biggest strength.

2. Govinda in Kyunki Main Jhut Nahi Bolta

In this comedy film, Govinda's lawyer character thrived on lies to win cases, often cooking up stories and situations. Krishna mirrors this habit in his world too; he is willing to lie, exaggerate, or even act as a fake eyewitness if it helps him achieve his goal. For him, survival often means twisting reality.

3. Arjun Kapoor in Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Arjun's role in the movie Mere Husband ki Biwi showcased how lies and jugaad were part of his strategy to manage difficult situations. Krishna shares this same instinct; no matter the challenge, he finds a way to adjust, manipulate, or outsmart. His adaptability and shameless confidence make him stand out.

As Krishna joins the league of iconic jugadu characters, it will be interesting to see how his journey unfolds on the small screen. With his smart moves and lively personality, he promises to add a refreshing touch to Star Plus's storytelling.

