Star Plus has long been a hub for iconic shows that have entertained audiences for years. Continuing its streak, the channel is now bringing another show that promises to win hearts, Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi. The cast has already generated buzz, and the recently released promo has piqued viewers' curiosity. Adding to the excitement, a familiar and popular face from the acting industry and a previous hit is joining the show. Yes, Kishori Shahane, who gained acclaim for her role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is now set to be part of Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, further raising audience anticipation.

Kishori Shahane is all set to steal hearts as the grandmother in Star Plus' upcoming show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi. Playing a pivotal role, her character is set to bring a major turning point in the lives of the lead pair, Khushi and Krishna. Known for her powerful screen presence, Kishori promises to add depth, warmth, and drama, making her entry one of the most-awaited moments in the show.

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi follows Manjeet Makkar as Krishna, a clever conman who can slip into any persona for the right price, and Divya Patil as Khushi, a hardworking woman who earns her living ironing clothes. Their unexpected contract marriage sparks a story full of emotion, drama, and relatable moments. With its fresh narrative style, Star Plus takes a bold step in storytelling, offering viewers a unique and engaging experience that blends realism with heartfelt drama, making this show a refreshing addition to its lineup.

Tune in to Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi starting from 29th October at 7 pm only on Star Plus