Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi: Just Like Hiten Tejwani Gave Gauri Wings, Krishna Is All Set To Empower Khushi

Star Plus, known for delivering captivating and impactful stories, is all set to add another gem to its lineup with its upcoming show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi. Revolving around a powerful and emotionally charged tale of a contract marriage, the show stars the talented duo Manjeet Makkar and Divya Patil in the lead roles.

During a recent round-table conference for Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, Hiten Tejwani, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, and B.R. Vijayalakshmi were in attendance. In the ongoing conversation, Hiten Tejwani revealed that in his real life, he keeps "manjoori" (consent) on his wife Gauri's side and "majboori" (compulsion) on his own. His thoughtful words left Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Tiwari, and B.R. Vijayalakshmi deeply impressed. B.R. Vijayalakshmi especially praised him for being a supportive husband who lets his wife Gauri fly and chase her dreams.

Similarly, in the show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, the character Krishna will be seen empowering Khushi to spread her wings and live freely-just like Hiten supports Gauri in real life. It will be intriguing to see how this reel-life connection beautifully mirrors real life.

The show's main leads include Manjeet Makkar as Krishna, conman who can do anything to earn money. From pretending to be a doctor, a watchman, or a policeman, he even goes as far as becoming a groom for profit. Divya Patil portrays Khushi, an istriwali who irons clothes to earn a living and shoulders the responsibility of her entire family.

