Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi Lead Actor Name: Is Krishna Character Parallel To Character From Hero Hindustani Movie?

Star Plus is all set to launch its new drama Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, a show that delves into the complexities of a contract marriage. Interestingly, the character of Krishna from the show, played by Manjeet Makkar, seems to run parallel to Rommie, portrayed by Arshad Warsi in the Bollywood film Hero Hindustani. The striking resemblance in the characters of Krishna and Rommie are enough to raise questions among the viewers.

Much like Rommie from Hero Hindustani, Krishna is also "jugaadu", clever and resourceful when it comes to earning money. In the film, Rommie agrees to marry Nikki purely for financial reasons, a decision that shaped the course of the story. Similarly, Krishna's decision to marry Khushi in the show under the terms of a contract, highlights the same opportunistic streak.

The narrative of the show revolves around Khushi, played by Divyaa Patil, a young woman burdened with responsibilities who struggles to support her ailing father by ironing clothes and taking up odd jobs. In the midst of this hardship, she is pushed into the unconventional choice of entering a contract marriage. Opposite her is Krishna, portrayed by Manjeet Makkar, a character who embodies charm, adaptability, and a knack for slipping into any role doctor, policeman, or now, groom.

This striking similarity in the character narration has raised an important question: Is Krishna today's small screen version of Rommie? And just like Rommie and Nikki, will Krishna and Khushi's relationship move beyond a mere arrangement to something real? With emotions, drama, and unexpected turns ahead, viewers are eager to see how this television tale unfolds.