Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi Lead Manjeet Makkar On His Character: Krishna Is Not A Superhero, He’s The Boy…

Star Plus is all set to bring its upcoming show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, a refreshing take on a contract marriage story. The show features Manjeet Makkar as Krishna, a conman who takes on multiple disguises from a doctor to a policeman to even a watchman in his quest to earn money. Alongside him, Divya Patil plays Khushi, an honest and hardworking young woman who irons clothes to make a living. Together, their worlds collide in this unusual yet heartwarming tale of love, survival, and companionship.

Manjeet Makkar, who plays the lead role of Krishna, expressed his gratitude and excitement about joining the Star Plus family. He shared, "Star Plus is such an iconic channel, and I feel really grateful that I got the opportunity to work with them. Since childhood, I've been watching Star shows with my family, and today working here feels really sweet and special. On my very first day, I was excited and nervous. One of my most special memories from the set was watching my entry shot on the monitor along with my director and producer, and the whole team. After watching the entry shot, I looked and I could see the excitement and love for the show in everyone's eyes. That moment felt very special to me."

Opening up about his character, he added, "Krishna is a jugaadu boy from Delhi, and I relate to that because I also come from Delhi. My own journey in Mumbai has been full of jugad, and that connects me deeply with him. Playing Krishna is challenging yet fun because he keeps changing from doctor, police, watchman and with each character I'm enjoying it. Also, since I come from a theater background, I have played many different roles earlier. So I'm trying my best to use all that experience here. When you perform a character in a show, generally, you stick to that character. But Krishna keeps changing into different forms. And as an actor, that excites me a lot."

On what audiences can expect, Manjeet said, "Krishna isn't a superhero, he's the boy next door. He'll make you laugh, maybe cry, but most of all, he'll remind you that happiness lies in small, everyday things in food, in friendships, in taking care of parents, and in living with love and simplicity. That's the essence of his story."

The show brings together lighthearted moments, heartfelt relationships, and the charm of everyday struggles, making it a refreshing addition to the Star Plus line-up.

Tune in to watch Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, premiering on 29th October at 7 PM, only on Star Plus.