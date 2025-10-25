Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi New Promo: Meet Divya Patil As Khushi, A Istriwali With Unmatched Confidence And Skills

Star Plus has always brought engaging and intriguing shows to its audience. Adding another gem to its lineup, the channel is coming back with a new show titled Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi. Set to present a powerful and compelling story that revolves around a contract marriage, the show stars the talented duo Manjeet Makkar and Divya Patil in lead roles.

Amidst the rising anticipation, the new promo of the show has been released, introducing Divya Patil as Khushi, an istriwali whose confidence and experience speak for themselves.

The latest promo of Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi showcases Divya Patil in a captivating avatar. Confident, experienced, and full of warmth, she exudes a distinct charm through her presence. While people currently recognize her for her work, the day isn't far when her name itself will define her identity.

The promo also features Manjeet Makkar as Krishna, who appears as a guest in the promo.. In the show, Krishna is a conman who can do anything to earn money from pretending to be a doctor or a policeman to even becoming a groom for profit. Khushi, on the other hand, is an istriwali who irons clothes to earn a living and shoulders the responsibility of her entire family.

Tune in is Watch Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi from 29th October at 7 PM only on Star Plus.