Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi Premiere: Is Parineeti Chopra Collaborating With Star Plus' Upcoming Show? Deets Inside

Star Plus is coming up with its new drama 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi', a story that explores the unusual world of a contract marriage featuring Manjeet Makkar as Krishna and Divyaa Patil as Khushi. What makes the show even more intriguing is its title track, sung by none other than Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra. This instantly sparks curiosity: is this just a musical association, or could it be a subtle hint that Parineeti might also become a part of the show?

Parineeti Chopra's voice already adds a distinct charm to the song 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi', and with the title being central to the show, it raises the possibility of her involvement or collaboration in a different capacity in the show.Will she sing another title track for the show? Could Parineeti make a special appearance in the show? Or perhaps she might feature in a guest role, adding another layer of glamour to the narrative? The possibilities keep the excitement alive.

Meanwhile, the story of Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi revolves around Khushi, a young woman who works as an 'istriwali' (ironing woman) to support her ailing father. Opposite her is Krishna, a man who adapts to whatever role life throws at him be it doctor, policeman, or now, groom stepping into a marriage that begins as a contract. Against this backdrop, the possibility of Parineeti Chopra's presence only makes the anticipation around the show even stronger.