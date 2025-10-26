Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh Ep 1 Release Time On TV: Here's When The 1st Episode Of AI Series Will Be Out

Mahabharat Ek Dharmayudh Ep1 Release Time On TV: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming various sectors globally, and India is no exception. Recently, the trailer for India's first AI-generated series, 'Mahabharat: Ek Dharmyudh,' was released, capturing the audience's attention. This series exemplifies how ancient Indian epics can be reimagined using modern technology. The epic 'Mahabharat,' originally penned by Rishi Ved Vyas, has been revitalised for a new generation with AI's assistance. This technology not only shapes characters but also digitally creates stunning sets, battle scenes, and palaces. Each frame showcases technical precision and emotional depth, setting a new benchmark in Indian entertainment.

The trailer of Mahabharat: Ek Dharmyudh was unveiled lately and it got the audience talking. The AI visuals, powerful dialogues, and cinematic beauty in the trailer suggest that this project could redefine Indian digital content. Jio Hotstar's offering is an impressive attempt to blend Indian mythology with modern technology and visual effects. Through this show, it is demonstrated that technology can not only alter storytelling methods but also make our cultural heritage more appealing to future generations. As Mahabharat: Ek Dharmyudh managed to create a lot of buzz, here's when it will premiere on TV

Mahabharat: Ek Dharmyudh Episode 1 Release Time On TV

After witnessing a grand release of Mahabharat: Ek Dharmyudh on Jio Hotstar on October 25, the AI series will be having its grand premiere on TV. To note, Mahabharat: Ek Dharmyudh episode 1 will premiere on Star Plus today (October 26, 2025) at 7:30 PM.

How Many Episodes Will Mahabharat: Ek Dharmyudh Have?

It is reported that Mahabharat: Ek Dharmyudh will be having 100 episodes.

To note, AI was utilised to vividly recreate the battlefield of Kurukshetra and characters like Arjun and Krishna. This use of AI made the story more engaging while reducing production costs by 50-70%. Human involvement remained crucial as voice artists, scriptwriters, and directors were all human; AI was only used for visuals and effects. The CEO of Jio Hotstar's Entertainment Department remarked during the trailer launch that this experience will be entirely different from traditional ones as it is crafted using AI technology. According to them, 'Mahabharat: Ek Dharmyudh' will bridge tradition and future, elevating Indian mythology to new technological heights.