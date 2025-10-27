Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh - Get Ready To Witness The Greatest Story Ever Told!

After delivering countless remarkable stories, Star Plus is now set to bring the greatest story ever told, Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh. A spiritual and emotional odyssey that transcends time, this grand saga will unite generations, reminding us of the values, virtues, and emotions that define every Indian household.

Based on Rishi Ved Vyas's version of the Mahabharat, the story unfolds when differences between the Kaurava and Pandava clans, belonging to the same royal lineage, lead them to the brink of war. At this crucial juncture, Lord Krishna steps in to guide, enlighten, and restore balance. While Mahabharat stands as the greatest story in the history of India, this will be a remarkable creation for the people that will make them stick to their television sets. Mahabharat stands as, The greatest story ever told. The greatest war ever fought. It is all set to return with the divine wisdom of Lord Krishna, whose teachings continue to guide generations even today.

With this show, Star Plus will present this eternal tale like never before. While the story of the Mahabharat holds immense significance in Indian storytelling, Star Plus will reintroduce it for today's generation, making it an unmissable experience.

Lord Krishna's role in the Mahabharat is that of a divine guide, strategist, and the upholder of dharma. Serving as Arjuna's charioteer, he delivers the Bhagavad Gita, a foundational discourse on duty (dharma), action (karma), and devotion (bhakti) to a conflicted Arjuna. Beyond this, his wisdom and strategy helped the Pandavas triumph in the war, including guiding them on how to defeat Jarasandha.

So, get ready to witness Lord Krishna in all His glory, a story to be experienced with your family, together.

Watch Mahabharat- Ek Dharam Yudh from 26th October at 7:30 PM, only on Star Plus.