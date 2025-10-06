Mangal Lakshmi Today Episode: Can Mangal’s Wedding With Kapil Survive The Chaos As Adit Crashes Celebrations?

The wedding celebrations in COLORS' 'Mangal Lakshmi' are in full swing, brimming with joy, music, and vibrant festivities, but happiness is never without its shadow. As Mangal (Deepika Singh) prepares for the most important day of her life with her going to be husband Kapil (Kapil Nirmal), the mehendi ceremony takes a shocking turn. Just when the house is glowing with laughter and dance, Adit (Naman Shaw) storms in, drunk, heartbroken, and on a mission to stop Mangal's wedding at any cost. His explosive outburst throws the celebrations into chaos, leaving everyone stunned. Meanwhile, Kusum quietly wonders if this storm of emotions from Adit signals that Mangal and Adit's story isn't over yet. Mangal, resilient and determined, clings to the future that she has chosen with Kapil, even when their wedding rituals collide with unbridled emotions, Will Mangal finally tie the knot with Kapil? or is destiny scripting another twist with Adit that could change her life forever?

Deepika Singh shares her thoughts on the wedding track and says, "Every bride dreams of a wedding, but life has its own way of testing us with unexpected storms. That's exactly what makes Mangal's journey so relatable - every time she takes a step forward towards getting married to Kapil, destiny throws her a new twist. She has faced heartbreak, betrayal, and second chances, yet she always finds the courage to rise again and keep walking towards her happiness. What I love and admire the most about her is that she really brings what her name stands for - auspiciousness and hope, even when challenges surround her. She represents countless women who stand at those crossroads where the heart and the future demand different things. And now, people are going to witness Mangal in her bridal avatar, ready to embrace a new chapter with Kapil, even as Adit's feelings rise like a storm she never saw coming. The big question is whether she will finally find her happily-ever-after with Kapil or will fate bring a new twist in the form of Adit?"

Watch Mangal Lakshmi every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM only on COLORS.