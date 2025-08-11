Maniesh Paul Champions Father-Son Bond In Heartwarming Cricket Moment With Son Yuvann
Omnipresent Maniesh Paul is winning hearts once again-this time not with his on-screen charisma, but with his real-life role as a doting father. Sharing an endearing set of pictures with his son Yuvann, the actor gave fans a glimpse of their wholesome father-son bonding session over a game of cricket.
In
an
age
where
children
are
glued
to
gadgets,Maniesh's
message
stood
out
loud
and
clear-real
connections
are
forged
through
shared
experiences,
not
screens.
The
actor
in
his
post
wrote,"The
best
feeling!!
No I pad
No PlayStation
No tv
One hour of PURE SPORTS!!
With my best partner!
Nothing can beat that
Just a tip:spend as much time with your children as possible
Play sports
Board games
Teach them to win and embrace the losses and move on!
Fall down 7,get up 8!!!
Trust me nothing beats that!!!
Thanks @fightorsports @kunalspartan for the excellent kits!!
#mp #son #life #blessed #kids #famjam #🧿 #yuvannpaul"
The actor used the post to encourage parents to engage actively with their children. His advice was heartfelt yet practical. He also underscored how sports not only strengthen physical health but also teach valuable life lessons in resilience, teamwork, and sportsmanship.
Meanwhile, Maniesh Paul will be next seen in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.