Maniesh Paul Champions Father-Son Bond In Heartwarming Cricket Moment With Son Yuvann

Omnipresent Maniesh Paul is winning hearts once again-this time not with his on-screen charisma, but with his real-life role as a doting father. Sharing an endearing set of pictures with his son Yuvann, the actor gave fans a glimpse of their wholesome father-son bonding session over a game of cricket.

In an age where children are glued to gadgets,Maniesh's message stood out loud and clear-real connections are forged through shared experiences, not screens. The actor in his post wrote,"The best feeling!!

No I pad

No PlayStation

No tv

One hour of PURE SPORTS!!

With my best partner!

Nothing can beat that

Just a tip:spend as much time with your children as possible

Play sports

Board games

Teach them to win and embrace the losses and move on!

Fall down 7,get up 8!!!

Trust me nothing beats that!!!

Thanks @fightorsports @kunalspartan for the excellent kits!!

#mp #son #life #blessed #kids #famjam #🧿 #yuvannpaul"

The actor used the post to encourage parents to engage actively with their children. His advice was heartfelt yet practical. He also underscored how sports not only strengthen physical health but also teach valuable life lessons in resilience, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

Meanwhile, Maniesh Paul will be next seen in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.