Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Maniesh Paul Champions Father-Son Bond In Heartwarming Cricket Moment With Son Yuvann

By
Maniesh Paul Champions Father-Son Bond

Omnipresent Maniesh Paul is winning hearts once again-this time not with his on-screen charisma, but with his real-life role as a doting father. Sharing an endearing set of pictures with his son Yuvann, the actor gave fans a glimpse of their wholesome father-son bonding session over a game of cricket.

In an age where children are glued to gadgets,Maniesh's message stood out loud and clear-real connections are forged through shared experiences, not screens. The actor in his post wrote,"The best feeling!!
No I pad
No PlayStation
No tv
One hour of PURE SPORTS!!
With my best partner!
Nothing can beat that
Just a tip:spend as much time with your children as possible
Play sports
Board games
Teach them to win and embrace the losses and move on!
Fall down 7,get up 8!!!
Trust me nothing beats that!!!
Thanks @fightorsports @kunalspartan for the excellent kits!!
#mp #son #life #blessed #kids #famjam #🧿 #yuvannpaul"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)

The actor used the post to encourage parents to engage actively with their children. His advice was heartfelt yet practical. He also underscored how sports not only strengthen physical health but also teach valuable life lessons in resilience, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

Meanwhile, Maniesh Paul will be next seen in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: maniesh paul
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X