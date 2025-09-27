Maniesh Paul Shares Selfie With Salman Khan From The Sets Of Bigg Boss 19 As He Visited To Promote His Film

Maniesh Paul is all set to bring his signature charm and impeccable comic timing to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, where he plays a wedding planner named Kuku. Known for his effortless presence on screen and stage, Maniesh promises to add a layer of humor and heart to the film, and his glimpse in the trailer promises the same. Recently, the entire cast of the film, including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, visited Salman Khan's hosted television reality show to promote the much-awaited film, which is set to hit the theatres on October 2nd, 2025.

The actor shares a selfie picture with Salman Khan from the sets of Bigg Boss 19. Sharing the picture on social media, Maniesh Paul captioned, "@beingsalmankhan Bhaijaan"

Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul share a beautiful bond. Their bond goes beyond the films, and on several occasions, the duo are seen cheering each other and in an enjoyable mood. The two share a natural camaraderie that has always been a delight for audiences.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari marks Maniesh's second collaboration with Varun Dhawan, after Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, and the duo is set to share screen space again in David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.